New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Ashden, a UK-based climate solutions charity, on Tuesday said it is inviting entries for its 2022 awards from Indian entrepreneurs and projects focusing on 'climate action at work' accentuating low carbon practices, green jobs and skills.

It has invited climate trailblazers in India to apply for three international awards which will accelerate innovative climate solutions in the public, private and community sectors.

The entries are open to all. However, the awards particularly welcome entries from organisations led by or benefiting women, it said in a statement.

The entries will close on March 15 and the winners will be announced in late October. Entry is free and each winner will receive a grant of up to Rs 25,25,850.

Ashden CEO Harriet Lamb said: "This year Ashden will accelerate the frontline innovators delivering new green jobs and livelihoods or training people in low carbon projects. The Ashden Awards boost the most exciting innovators, but also highlight the big changes needed to drive progress across society."

******* UBON ropes in Neha Kakkar as brand ambassador

Gadget accessories and consumer electronics brand UBON on Tuesday said it has roped in popular singer Neha Kakkar as its new brand ambassador.

The association will not only strengthen the brand appeal among music lovers but will also enhance the customer base, UBON said in a statement.

"We believe that Neha can perfectly express the idea of the brand and connect with the young generation of our country," UBON Managing Director Mandeep Arora said.

The consumer electronics brand is seeking to enhance its presence amongst youth and become the foremost choice of millennials through the association with Kakkar.

