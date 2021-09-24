Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) August recorded the highest ad volumes on TV since the second lockdown in April at 158 million seconds, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council.

The volumes were 17 per cent higher than those in May 2021, 25 per cent higher than June and 9 per cent higher than the preceding month of July, the body said, adding there were 2,803 active advertisers and 4,415 active brands.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review: Best Mid-Range Phone To Buy Right Now?.

………………….. Yes Bank provides credit to 9.8 lakh women in rural, semi urban areas

Also Read | Realme Launches Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 & Smart TV Neo 32-Inch in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

*Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday said it delivered finance to 9.8 lakh women in rural and semi-urban areas as part of its social and inclusive banking mandate in FY21.

The bank released a report on sustainability for the fiscal year gone by, which also said that its over 20,000 employees contributed 200 volunteering hours for social causes.

………………….. Sankarshan Basu, Ramanand Mundkur join Federal bnk board as addtl non-executive independent directors

*Federal Bank on Friday said Sankarshan Basu and Ramanand Mundkur have joined its board as additional non-executive independent directors.

Basu is an academic associated with IIM Bangalore, while Mundkur is a tax and legal practitioner, as per an official statement.

………………………. Pen Studios appoints Utpal Das as new group chief executive

*Pen Studios on Friday said it has appointed Utpal Das as its new group chief executive.

Das has worked with TV Today, Times of India, Zee TV and Viacom 18 in various capacities in his career, as per a statement.

……………………….. Ascent Foundation announces sixth edition of event for promoting entrepreneurship

* Ascent Foundation, a non-profit started by Marico's Harsh Mariwala, on Friday announced the sixth edition of its flagship event for promoting entrepreneurship.

The event to be held on November 26 will see the participation of over 1,000 entrepreneurs and industry experts, as per an official statement.

……………………. Nikunj Dalmiya appointed managing director of ET Now Swadesh

* Times Network on Friday announced Nikunj Dalmiya as the managing director of its upcoming Hindi business news channel ET Now Swadesh.

Dalmiya will continue to be the managing editor for the network's English business news channel ET Now as well, as per an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)