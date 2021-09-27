Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Electric vehicle experience platform BLive on Monday said it has partnered with The Postcard Hotel, a boutique chain of hotels, to offer eco-friendly premium e-bike tours at all its properties across India.

“We're thrilled to become experienced partners with The Postcard. The Postcard's hospitality and rich living experience set the brand apart and make it a perfect partner for us. Our partnership with The Postcard will help us deliver premium e-bike experiential tours to a new and differentiated customer base and together, we are looking forward to providing the best,” BLive co-founders Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee said in a statement.

BLive now plans to be present in over 25 locations in the next 12 months with a fleet of close to 500 e-bikes.

***************************** Paradip Port Trust conducts mega health camp at Gadakujanga

*Paradip Port Trust on Monday conducted a mega health camp at Gadakujanga, in association with the Gadakujanga Youth Organisation as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Paradip Port Trust (PPT) Deputy Chairman AK Bose inaugurated the event. The Deputy Chairman, PPT expressed his concern about the health of people and the role of industries under CSR and assured more such health camps in the surrounding areas, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement. He also stressed villagers being aware of the importance of good hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks.

***************************** Bharat BillPay onboards BSNL as telecom operator in ‘mobile prepaid recharges'category

*The NPCI-promoted Bharat Billpay on Monday said it has onboarded state-run telco BSNL as the first telecom operator in the 'mobile prepaid recharges' category.

The mobile prepaid recharge category approved by RBI has gone live on Bharat Bill Payment System with BHIM –UPI app and the initiative will help millions of BSNL prepaid subscribers to recharge their mobile prepaid plans, as per an official statement.

***************************** IndusInd Bank collaborates with NGO to serve underprivileged children

*IndusInd Bank in collaboration with an NGO has kick-started the festive season by presenting new clothes, books, and toys to over 100 underprivileged children.

Alongwith a Mumbai based non-profit organisation (NGO) Family Service Centre, the bank said as part of the initiative, 83 branches of IndusInd Bank across the city organised special events and workshops to encourage customers, businesses and professionals to donate in the form of new clothes, books and toys.

Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Bank, IndusInd Bank said:"We, at IndusInd Bank look forward to undertaking initiatives that help in spreading joy in the lives of underprivileged kids and their families. In keeping with this thought, we are delighted to bring forth this new initiative – 'Festival of Hope' that commemorates the festive spirit across the country."

