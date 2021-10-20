Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Citi on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajeev Mantri as chief financial officer (CFO), Citi India, and cluster finance head, South Asia, effective October 5, 2021.

He will report to Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citi India and Tim Monger, Asia Pacific CFO, Citi, a release said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Set for October 28, 2021; Teased on Weibo.

Mantri takes on the role from Niraj Parekh, who will move to New York as the head of financial planning and analysis for the institutional clients group.

Also Read | Android 12 OS Now Available For Pixel Smartphones: Report.

**** *FGII to pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased off-roll associates

Future Generali India Insurance (FGII) said it will pay an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next kin of the deceased off-roll associates. In March 2020, FGII had created a relief fund to extend financial support to the tune of Rs 50,000 to any of its business-active agents and their families in case they tested positive for COVID-19, a release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)