New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Startup electric vehicle maker Dandera Ventures on Friday launched its cargo electric three-wheeler -- OTUA -- priced between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh.

The new cargo electric three-wheelers has a range of 165 km on a single charge with a load carrying capacity of 900 kilograms. It will also be available on a subscription basis, the company said in a statement.

It is targeted for use by logistics and last-mile delivery companies but will also soon be available for retail purchase by individuals in select markets in India. *** Mahindra Logistics EV fleet crosses 1,250 units mark * Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) on Friday said its total electric vehicle fleet has reached 1,250 units. These include 1,000 units for its EV-based last mile delivery services, 'EDeL' and another 250 EVs in its mobility business across India.

The 'EDeL' vehicles are deployed across 16 major cities in India -- Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Mangalore, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow and Indore, the company said in a statement.

MLL said EDeL is an important part of its goal to be carbon neutral by 2040 and aims to electrify 100 per cent of its last mile fleet by 2026.

