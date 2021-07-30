New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in partnership with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), has conducted a two-day virtual outreach event connecting exporters from the districts to the buyers outside India, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

A virtual trade fair was also held, where 197 exhibitors participated from the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, it said. The event provided a platform to small sellers from areas earlier not known for exports, apart from large exporters from India, it added.

"The virtual outreach event saw a footfall of over 300 visitors and importers from domestic and international buyers inclusive of the USA, the UAE, and Japan," it said.

* APEDA organises orientation programme for start-ups to boost agri exports from Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm APEDA on Friday said it has organised an orientation programme for start-ups for boosting agricultural exports from Rajasthan.

The aim was to create awareness among farmers and agriculture students in the western region of Rajasthan on agri-exports, it said. During the programme, APEDA officials explained issues around agricultural exports and challenges in the export oriented agri supply chain.

The programme emphasized the need for automation, mechanization in agriculture for achieving quality production which would enhance competitiveness in the international market. HRS hrs

