New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Dovetail Group on Wednesday said it has received an 'administrator licence' to provide a wide range of ancillary financial services to investors and enterprises at GIFT City.

The move is aimed at fast-tracking business activities in GIFT City and providing end-to-end solutions to offshore investors and institutions, according to a statement.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 1 Killed, 15 Injured in Blast Near District Court Complex in Udhampur Town.

The Dovetail Group, as an administrator, would provide services related to capital markets, offshore asset management, and ancillary services such as fund accounting, registrar and transfer agency (R&T), compliance assistance, and related administrative services.

"We are witnessing significant interest from various segments under ancillary service providers category, many have already commenced their operations in GIFT City. The addition of Dovetail Group would certainly strengthen the financial services ecosystem offered at GIFT City," GIFT City's Managing Director and Group CEO Tapan Ray said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Western Disturbance Very Likely To Affect Western Himalayan Region; Hailstorm Over Madhya Maharashtra.

****** Hindustan Zinc, RNT Medical College to offer expertise on second-level interventions

Vedanta Group company Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday announced signing a pact with Rabindra Nath Tagore (RNT) Medical College, Udaipur to offer suggestions and recommendations to patients who require second-level interventions.

In medical terms, second level or secondary prevention is done with an aim to reduce the impact of an injury or disease which has already occurred. The intervention is conducted by detecting and treating the disease or injury as early as possible to prevent its impact.

In a statement, Hindustan Zinc said it has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understading) with Rabindra Nath Tagore (RNT) Medical College, Udaipur to offer expert doctors' suggestions and recommendations for patients who require second-level interventions.

The initiative will be undertaken by Hindustan Zinc's health initiative where six mobile health vans will be deployed in six locations in Rajasthan: Zawar, Debari, Dariba, Chanderiya, Agucha, Kayad.

"The MoU will further this provision deeper within our rural and tribal communities with the addition of enhanced telemedicine facilities. The health and wellbeing of our people is integral for our holistic growth and the aspect of remote medical facilities like cardiology, ENT and gynaecology will enable access to top-quality healthcare to the very last mile", Arun Misra, CEO and Whole Time Director of Hindustan Zinc, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)