Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Logistics firm Ecom Express on Tuesday announced the launch of its first grocery fulfillment centre in Punjab, taking the total number of fulfillment centres to 60 pan-India.

Spread in 90,000 sq feet of space, the new grocery centre in Chandigarh is designed to support over 30 dark stores to supply grocery items on demand, speed to market and customers, the company said.

The facility offers labelling, packaging, and dispatch services, with an average inventory of close to 2.8 million items and processing capacity to handle up to 270,000 units throughput per day at full capacity, it added.

**** Gemopai unveils e-scooter Ryder at Rs 79,999

*Electric vehicle maker Gemopai on Tuesday unveiled the upgraded version of its e-scooter Ryder at an Introductory price of Rs 79,999.

Ryder SuperMax comes equipped with a 1.8 KW portable smart battery pack and a smart charger. It can attain a top speed of 60 Km/hour and up to 100 Kms travel on a single charge, the company said.

The latest vehicle will be available at all Gemopai showrooms across the country from March 10 and alternatively, customers can also book the vehicle at an initial amount of Rs 2,999, it said.

***** TVS Motor Company clocks 5 mln units sale of Apache

*TVS Motor Company said on Tuesday it has clocked 5 million units sale of its Apache series of premium motorcycles globally.

Launched in 2005, TVS Apache series offers performance-led motorcycles across two categories - naked and super sport.

The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series comprises the TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180 and RTR 200 4V, positioned in the naked motorcycles category, it said.

****** Power Grid bags inter-state transmission project for Khavda renewable energy park

New Delhi: State-run Power Grid Corporation has bagged an inter-state electricity transmission project for setting up Khavda Pooling Station-3 in Khavda RE (renewable energy) Park.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on 27th February, 2023, a BSE filing stated.

The scope of the project comprises of establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS Substation, 765kV D/C Transmission Line and associated works in Gujarat, it stated.

"Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for Establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-3 (KPS3) in Khavda RE Park" on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis," it stated.

