New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Exporters' body FIEO on Friday said it has signed an MoU with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd to promote exports of goods under One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Vice Chairman Khalid Khan said ODOP holds huge potential to increase India's exports capacity.

Under the ODOP scheme, the centre is working with states to turn each district into an export hub by identifying products with export potential.

For example, 'petha' has been identified as the product from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, and rose from Ajmer in Rajasthan for export.

Oorjan Cleantech installs 150 MW solar capacity in 4 years * Oorjan Cleantech on Friday said it has installed 150 MW solar capacities in last four years.

It also invested USD 100 million during the said period, according to the company.

"Oorjan Cleantech hits a milestone of enabling 150 megawatts of solar and deployment of USD 100 million of green capital in just 4 years," it said in a statement.

*** Courtyard by Marriott opens third property in Tamil Nadu * Courtyard by Marriott, part of the extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of 30 hotel brands, on Friday announced the opening of its third property in Tamil Nadu.

The 108-key Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli is set to be the first international hospitality brand to launch in Tiruchirappalli, the company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to welcome this property to the Courtyard by Marriott portfolio, making it our 24th Courtyard by Marriott to launch in India and the first international hospitality brand in Tiruchirappalli," Marriott International Vice President - South Asia Ranju Alex said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)