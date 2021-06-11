New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc on Friday said that it has so far inoculated more than 20,000 people across its locations in Rajasthan. Hindustan Zinc organised a mega vaccination camp as a preventive measure against COVID with an aim to cover 100 per cent eligible employees and their relatives as well as business partners.

"The company committed to being at the forefront of providing all support in the fight against COVID, has so far inoculated more than 20,000 people across its locations in Rajasthan at Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, and Udaipur," the company said in a statement.

****************************************************** Sun Foundation arranges 2,000 oxygen cylinders for distribution for civil hospitals in Punjab

*Delhi-based entrepreneur and chairman of Sun Foundation Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday said they have arranged 2,000 oxygen cylinders for distribution to various civil hospitals in Punjab.

The entire consignment has been airlifted from Guangzhou by state carrier Air India and from Dubai by Emirates free of charge, he said in a statement.

The cylinders have been dispatched to government civil hospitals in cities including Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, and Faridkot.

****************************************************** Indian mango promotion programme in Bahrain to display 16 varieties : Com Min

*A week-long Indian mango promotion programme began in Bahrain on Friday where 16 varieties of the mango are being displayed, the commerce ministry said.

Agriculture and processed food production export Development Authority (APEDA) has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from the non-traditional regions and states, it said.

For the first time in this season, India has shipped a consignment of 2.5 tonnes of Geographical Indication (GI) certified Banganapalli and other varieties of mangoes from Andhra Pradesh.

While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka have a major share in the total production of the fruit.

Alphonso, Kesar, Totapuri, and Banganpalli are leading export varieties from India.

