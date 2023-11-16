Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 371-key Ginger hotel at Mumbai Airport.

"The opening of Ginger Mumbai Airport is a significant milestone in the transformation journey of the brand which now has over two-third of its operating hotels in the upgraded new lean luxe identity," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including two under development.

*** Lighthouse Learning, York College of Pennsylvania partner to enhance educational experiences * Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International) on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with York College of Pennsylvania in the US for a three-year partnership to enhance students' educational experiences, higher education pathways and scholarship opportunities.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Lighthouse Learning students will gain access to annual multi-disciplinary learning workshops conducted by York College faculty, the company said in a statement.

In addition, students who attend secondary schools operated by Lighthouse Learning for a minimum of two academic years will be eligible to apply for a guaranteed USD 9,000 merit scholarship per academic year for the entire four-year programme.

It will also give an opportunity to apply for non-guaranteed, competitive-based scholarships offered by York College, it added.

