Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) JK Tyre on Monday said it will supply radial tyres to Korean automaker Kia Motors India for the compact SUV Seltos.

Under the supply contract, JK Tyre will provide its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre to Kia, the company said in a release.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with Kia Motors India for their much acclaimed car Seltos. Through this collaboration, we endeavour to provide the highest quality tyres with innovative features.

We are keenly optimistic that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Kia Motors," said VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries.

*** Blue Dart launches mobile app for customers to track shipments

Express logistics service provider Blue Dart on Monday said it has launched a consumer mobile app that helps customers in tracking their shipments, finding the nearest Blue Dart store as well as the best rates, among others.

The newly-launched mobile app is currently available on Google Play and Apple Store, Blue Dart said in a release.

The app has been designed to provide tailored solutions and act as a one stop shop for customers 'on-the-go,' the company said.

