New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) To celebrate Sewa Diwas, which marks the birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Thursday said it has distributed six cycle-mounted tea/coffee selling units here to six unemployed local youths.

These units will enable tea-sellers to earn a respectable livelihood while selling the beverages hygienically, it said in a statement.

Each unit costs Rs 18,000 and has the provision for gas stove, gas cylinder, an umbrella, utensils and separate containers to keep tea, sugar, cups and snacks properly.

* * * * * JKLC Sixer Cement ropes in Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador *Cement maker JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday said it has roped in Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador of its youngest cement brand JKLC Sixer. Sharma will be part of advertisements and other brand communications of JKLC Sixer in his role, said JK Lakshmi Cement, a part of diversified 135 years old industrial conglomerate, JK Organisation, in a statement. Commenting on the development JK Lakshmi Cement Whole-time Director Shailendra Chouksey said:" Rohit Sharma is the most natural fit for Brand Sixer with his effortless batting leading to numerous batting records and recognitions to his name. A man for all seasons, Rohit is an ideal ambassador to represent our popular brand JKLC Sixer.”

* * * * * John Distilleries 'Mithuna' adjudged 3rd finest whisky by Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2021

*India's John Distilleries ‘Mithuna' single malt whiskey, which is yet to be launched, has been adjudged as the third finest whisky in the world by “Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2021” in the newcomers category. This is the first Indian liquor brand to win this coveted recognition, said a statement from John Distilleries Pt ltd (JDPL). Set to be released worldwide in November 2020, Mithuna by Paul John is the second expression of the Zodiac series of Paul John Indian Single Malt from , JDPL added.

