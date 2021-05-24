New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Chinese tech major OnePlus on Monday unveiled its Y series of smart TVs as it further strengthened its relationship with Walmart-owned Flipkart.

With a new, affordable 40-inch variant, OnePlus TV Y series will elevate OnePlus' connected ecosystem to provide a seamless smart home experience to users, a statement said.

"The launch of the new OnePlus TV Y Series variant is an important step in bringing premium technology to more users in India by making high quality products more accessible across new price segments and offerings...Our journey with Flipkart began in 2020, and we already witnessed this partnership enable a large section of consumers to gain greater access to innovative technology," OnePlus India General Manager Vikas Agarwal said.

**** LTTS, Coventry Univ partner to develop sols for automotive, manufacturing sectors

*L&T Technology Services Ltd on Monday said it has signed a collaboration agreement with UK's Coventry University to build and deliver new-generation engineering solutions for the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

The partnership will see research undertaken in autonomous mobility solutions and vehicle dynamics with the aim of strengthening LTTS' technology capabilities for their global customers, a statement said.

In particular, LTTS and Coventry University will collaborate towards developing technologies and deepening skillsets in Autonomous Driving, EVs and Software Defined Vehicles.

In addition, the university will enable LTTS engineers to acquire advanced knowledge in Automotive and Manufacturing Technologies and Sustainability, empowering them to face myriad challenges around technology upgrades, the statement said.

**** Trell adds new brands to woo online shoppers in tier II, III cities

*Trell, a homegrown lifestyle social media firm, on Monday said it has added a number of personal care brands including Lakmé, Tresemme, Bombay Shaving Company, Biotique and Plum among others on its platform.

In a statement, Trell said it is now offering products from distinguished beauty and personal care brands on its recently launched 'Shop' section.

On the Trell Shop website, while buying products, customers can now make informed purchases by viewing videos by expert creators just before adding the product to their cart, it added.

Over 70 per cent of purchases on the Trell Shop are from tier II and III cities, it said.

**** PNB appoints Ashutosh Choudhary as GCRO *Punjab National Bank has appointed Ashutosh Choudhury as the group chief risk officer (GCRO) with effect from Monday. He replaced Vishesh Kumar Srivastava. The exchange is informed that Ashutosh Choudhury, general manager (empanelled as chief general manager) has assumed the office of group chief risk officer (GCRO) of the bank with effect from May 24, 2021 in place of Vishesh Kumar Srivastava, chief general manager, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

