Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Agritech platform Krishi Network on Thursday said it has on-boarded Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as an investor and brand ambassador.

The association with the actor marks the startup's efforts to reach out to the masses and help connect with farmers at the grassroot level, the company said in a statement.

*** *Spacejoy raises USD 4 million

Design-led e-commerce platform Spacejoy on Thursday said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 30 crore) in funding led by Accel Partners.

The series A funding round also saw participation from TI Platform and TiE SoCal Angels, including angel investors and real estate/prop-tech founders such as Larry Braitman, Venkat Tadanki, SquareFoot CEO Jonathan Wasserstrum, Jeroen Bertrams & Landis founders Cyril & Tom, it said in a statement.

The new funds will allow Spacejoy to continue to capitalise on a fast-growing market, support the development of its core platform and strengthen AI technology for product discovery.

*** *Radisson Hotel Group opens Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay

Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday announced the opening of Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay in the coastal fishing village of Arikamedu in Puducherry.

2021 was a milestone year for Radisson Hotel Group as the hospitality group successfully opened its 100th hotel in India, Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Vice President Operations, South Asia, Zubin Saxena said in a statement.

"With the onset of 2022, we continue our ambitious five-year expansion plan as we add Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay to our portfolio. This hotel is part of our vision to make premium hospitality accessible in every part of our vibrant country, especially in the tier-II and III markets," he added.

*** *Premium lifestyle brand Eské Paris raises Rs 2.5 cr

Home grown premium D2C lifestyle brand Eské Paris on Thursday said it has raised a total of Rs 2.5 crore.

The key investors in the seed funding round include Fluid Ventures (D2C focused fund), Divij Bajaj (Founder, Power Gummies), and Ankit Gera (CEO and Co-founder, Junio), the company said in a statement.

The current fundraise will be utilized to expand the brand's product range, and accelerate its international launch.

“Our customer-to-manufacturer (C2M) model will be the world's leanest and most efficient distribution model, and we plan to be the first in our category to achieve this. Digital-first brands in our space have been able to scale to over USD 150 million in revenue within 5 years," Eské Paris founder Shivam Khanna added.

