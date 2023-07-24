New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Powergrid on Monday said its arm Powergrid Bikaner Transmission System has begun operations.

Powergrid Bikaner Transmission System Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary secured through tariff-based competitive bidding with a mandate to establish transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan, it said.

Coal India fixes August 18 as record date to decide on eligibility for final dividend

** State-owned Coal India on Monday said it has fixed August 18 as record date to decide on the eligibility of members for final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY23.

Coal India, under Ministry of Coal, is India's largest coal producing company.

"The company has fixed 18th August 2023 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of members for payment of final dividend of Rs 4 per share (40%) on equity shares for the financial year 2022-23," CIL said in a BSE filing.

The final dividend, if approved by the members in the forthcoming AGM, will be paid to the eligible members within the stipulated period of 30 days from the date of AGM.

