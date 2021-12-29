New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Insurance broker SecureNow has raised nearly Rs 45 crore (USD 6 million) from Apis Insurtech Fund I and founder of SelectQuote Inc Charan Singh.

SecureNow, an insurtech platform focussed on small businesses with as many as 25,000 units onboard, said it is on track to profitability in the next fiscal.

The company said it also aims to increase the insurance cover to 10 lakh businesses within the next three years.

*** *EaseMyTrip ropes in Vijay Raaz, Varun Sharma as brand ambassadors

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Wednesday said it has roped in actors Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma as brand ambassadors.

This is the first time that EaseMyTrip has appointed brand ambassadors since its inception in 2008 and the duo will be a part of the nationwide new brand campaign, the company said in a statement.

"EaseMyTrip has revolutionised online travel by introducing initiatives such as a hassle-free booking experience, zero convenience fee and full refund due to medical reasons. Now is the right time for us to let more people be aware of such initiatives by EaseMyTrip through our brand campaign with Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma," EaseMyTrip CEO & Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said in a statement.

The company said it has aggressive plans to grow its business with a slew of customer-centric initiatives such as 'train waitlisted' feature to offer discounted airfares to users with unconfirmed train tickets apart from zero convenience fee and full refund due to medical reasons.

