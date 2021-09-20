New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Tata Communications on Monday announced `pay-as-you-go' feature on Ethernet network services in India.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bat vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

This enables enterprises to self provision additional capacity on a pay-as-you-go model to meet short term bandwidth needs conveniently through a self-service customer portal, the company said in a release.

Also Read | AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2021.

"Tata Communications, offers 'Bandwidth-on-Demand' (BoD) feature on Ethernet services, delivering flexibility, improving end-user experience, and bringing cost efficiency," the statement said.

* * * * ** BoB launches co-branded debit card with BPCL *

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, have launched a BoB-BPCL international co-branded contactless debit card on the RuPay platform.

This personalised RuPay platinum international debit card comes with various benefits including 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 50 on the first two transactions at BPCL outlets. Customers will also receive 0.75 per cent cashback incentive on fuel transactions up to Rs 45 per transaction at over 19,000 BPCL outlets, and offers up to Rs 50,000 in cash withdrawal, the companies said in a joint statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)