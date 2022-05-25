New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Toshiba Software India has appointed Ramdas Baliga as its new managing director, the company said on Wednesday.

He succeeds Takashi Ishikawa who was at the helm of Toshiba Software India for four years.

Also Read | Meta Releases AI Platform To Develop Prosthetics Along With Realistic 3D Avatars.

"TSIP has accelerated its shift from ODC (Offshore Development Centre) to CoE (Centre of Excellence), even during the difficult period of pandemic. I am happy to pass on the baton to Mr Ramdas Baliga, who has been leading a wide area of business with various technology domains in TSIP," Ishikawa said.

An IIT Mumbai alumni, Baliga joined TSIP in 2003.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Series Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

"We aim to empower digital agility across and beyond Toshiba, evolving TSIP into a digitally agile centre of excellence. TSIP's deliveries tie very well into Toshiba's goal of applying digital technologies across physical systems, where Toshiba is already a world leader, thereby realising leadership in cyber physical systems," Baliga said.

Currently, TSIP has a team of more than 1,000 employees and is aspiring to increase the talent acquisition efforts. PTI PRS

***********

*L&T named 2nd among top 50 global engineering, construction companies

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has been named as the second strongest brand among the top 50 global engineering and construction companies.

"Brand is about so much more than just a name or a logo. It's about trust, reputation, value systems and credibility. We are honoured to be recognised as the second strongest global brand in the engineering and construction space by Brand Finance," the company's spokesperson said.

Brand Finance is the world's leading brand valuation consultancy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)