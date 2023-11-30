Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Yes Bank's broking arm Yes Securities on Thursday announced the elevation of Anshul Arzare as its managing director and chief executive.

The company has also elevated industry veteran Amar Ambani as its executive director, as per a statement.

Godrej Capital ties up with DBS Bank, Visa, Amazon to help small business clients

Godrej Group's financial services arm Godrej Capital on Thursday tied up with DBS Bank, Visa and Amazon to help small business clients.

Under the platform 'Nirmaan', Godrej Capital will offer value-added services and comprehensive support throughout their business journey, a statement said.

Fino Payments Bank appoints former Xerox India MD as chairman

Former managing director of Xerox India Rajat Kumar has been appointed as the chairman of Fino Payments Bank.

The RBI has approved the appointment, which is till November 2025, as per an official statement.

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches new proposition for service exporters

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday launched a new proposition for service exporters.

Businesses with international presence, clients and employees will be offered a dedicated relationship manager, forex advisory, access to trade experts and digital solutions as part of the offering, a company statement said.

