New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Zavron Finserv, a non-banking financial institution has launched their instant personal loan application called ZinCash.

Developed in-house, the application enables every customer to instantly access personal loans whenever they need them, right at their fingertips, Zavron Finserv said in a statement.

One can apply for instant personal loans starting at Rs 10,000 up to Rs 2 lakh at their convenience with a minimum processing fee of 3 per cent and zero requirements for any physical visit and follow-ups, it said. ******************* U GRO Capital, Kinara Capital announce co-origination partnership *U GRO Capital and Kinara Capital, on Wednesday, announced a strategic co-origination partnership to offer collateral-free business loans to small business entrepreneurs in India.

Together, both companies plan to disburse Rs 100 crore by the end of March 2022 to MSMEs in the manufacturing, trading, and services sectors, a joint statement said.

The co-origination partnership is aimed at keeping the process seamless for the entrepreneurs, it said, adding, MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) will need to apply only once directly with Kinara Capital and can start the process online, by phone, or in-person with a Kinara representative.

Once approved, the loan sanction documents will include the names of both U GRO Capital and Kinara Capital.

