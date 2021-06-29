New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Zoom Video Communications, Inc on Tuesday said it has appointed former Microsoft executive, Ricky Kapur as the Head of its Asia Pacific operations, effective June 21.

Reporting directly to Zoom's Head of International Abe Smith, Kapur will define and lead the company's go-to-market strategy for key APAC markets - Australia and New Zealand, India, ASEAN, China, Hong Kong SAR, Korea, and Taiwan — exclusive of Japan, a statement said.

Kapur will manage Zoom's APAC business with supervision and alignment across all cross-functional roles, it added.

Kapur comes to Zoom after spending over five years at Microsoft, where he was most recently Vice President of Sales and Marketing Operations for the APAC region. At Microsoft, he managed all segments - from SMB, majors through enterprise, and led a cross-functional team of sales, marketing, partner, and customer success professionals.

**** Jupitice inks MoU with TCIL

*Chandigarh-based Jupitice Justice Technologies on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with state-run Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL).

Under the terms of the MoU, TCIL and Jupitice will jointly promote the digital private justice delivery platform developed by Jupitice to support government bodies, PSUs, and other related institutions for augmenting good governance within the country, a statement said.

“We have always been keen to transfer technological benefits to the citizens of India and partnership with Jupitice is one such step in the same direction...TCIL aims to develop synergies in the judicial functioning of our country by collaborating with Jupitice for speedy dispute resolution,” Rajiv Gupta, Director Projects at TCIL, said.

Some of the mechanisms that the Jupitice platform facilitates include grievance redressal, mediation, conciliation, assisted negotiation, and arbitration. Since its launch, over 6,000 disputes have been filed on the platform and approximately 3,000 cases have been resolved within a span of 30 days.

**** Karix Mobile, Truecaller partner to offer business caller ID solutions to enterprises

*Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms, on Tuesday said it has partnered with Swedish caller ID firm Truecaller to launch Verified Business Caller ID solutions for enterprises.

Enterprises in India can now leverage this solution to connect better with customers over voice calls through increased brand visibility, identity, and credibility, a statement said.

With Truecaller Business Caller ID, Karix Mobile's customers will bear a verified business badge and a verified icon when calls are placed to their end-users. In addition, the appearance of the brand logo and brand name on the handset will help enterprises identify themselves and facilitate improved service delivery when they connect with their users.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)