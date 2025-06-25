New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a cab driver for allegedly fatally hitting a man with his vehicle and then dumping his body in the Preet Vihar area of east Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on June 23 after a PCR call was received regarding an unconscious man lying near Gufa Wala Mandir, the police official said.

A police team found the man, aged about 30-32, dead with injuries on his head, legs and hands and blood oozing from his nose and mouth.

"The deceased was later identified as Rohan Kumar (28), a contractual supervisor with the EDMC (East Delhi Municipal Corporation) and a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad. He had left for work that morning," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

Police registered a case, and multiple teams were formed to nab the accused. "Over 150 CCTV cameras were scanned, and a suspicious vehicle with a partially visible number plate was found near the Ghaziabad border," said the DCP.

Using AI tools and technical surveillance, the vehicle was traced to a logistics company in Gurugram. The accused, Kapil Kumar (31), had parked the cab near Shahdara Metro Station and switched off his phone to evade arrest, said the officer, adding that he was eventually traced to the Gautam Puri area and was arrested.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he had unintentionally hit the victim while driving his SUV cab.

"Instead of informing authorities, he panicked and placed the injured man in the vehicle. The victim died en route, and Kumar later dumped the body near a temple.

Further investigation is underway.

