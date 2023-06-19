New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Can Fin Homes on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore from debt instruments and another Rs 1,000 crore from institutional placement and rights issue.

In a regulatory filing, the Canara Bank promoted housing loan provider said the board at its meeting on Monday approved the fundraising plans.

The company has proposed to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of on-shore and/or off-shore debt instruments, including bonds, and non-convertible debentures.

Besides, the Board has also approved further issuance of shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and/or preferential allotment and/or rights issue of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Shares of Can Fin Home closed at Rs 744.85, down 0.59 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

