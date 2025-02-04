Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Demonstrations and candlelight vigil were held at several places in Kashmir on Tuesday against the killing of an ex-serviceman in a terror attack, officials said.

Terrorists shot dead former soldier Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and injured his wife and 13-year-old niece in an attack in Behibagh village in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday. This was the first killing of a non-combatant this year in a terror attack.

Candlelight vigil was held in Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara districts against the killing.

The terror attack has drawn widespread condemnation. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the perpetrators would be punished soon.

"I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on Shri Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and his family in Kulgam. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. I have instructed the officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. Praying for their speedy recovery," he said.

"I assure the people that the perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be punished soon", the Lieutenant Governor said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressing his sorrow over the killing. "Such heinous violence has no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest terms," he said in a post on X on Monday.

