Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI): The Customs department on Tuesday seized 300 grams of Cannabis that arrived from Canada at the Foreign Post Office here, a top official said.

Acting on specific inputs, three parcels marked as 'Blu D' that had arrived from Toronto, Canada, at the Foreign Post Office here and addressed to a person were seized by the officials.

The officials recovered semi-dried leaves which emanated a 'weedy' smell similar to cannabis, Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry said.

Cannabis -- commonly known as weed, herb, ganja stimulates the brain and gives pleasure, a relaxed feeling on smoking.

In total, 300 grams of cannabis worth Rs 2.50 lakh was recovered and an investigation was on, he said.PTI VIJ SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)