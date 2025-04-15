Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd on Tuesday said it has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Raymond Ltd's step-down subsidiary TenX Realty for a realty project contract worth Rs 220 crore.

The civil core and shell works for the project in Bandra east include two basements, G-23 floors and non-tower area, Capacite Infra said.

"We have been entrusted by our client, Raymond Limited's realty division, with repeat orders through TenX Realty Limited," said Rahul Katyal, Managing Director at Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.

"With a strong track record of project delivery, we're confident in our ability to meet timelines and exceed client expectations. We are expanding our portfolio with quality orders and showcasing our growing expertise in project execution," he added.

Capacit'e provides end-to-end construction services for high rise and super high-rise buildings, townships, mass housing, among others, in the residential space, office complexes, IT & ITES parks in the commercial space and hospitality, healthcare facilities, industrial buildings, MLCPs in the institutional space.

