Chennai, May 16 (PTI) Real estate developer Casagrand forayed into the Pune market, marking its first entry into western India.

In addition to operating in Pune, the company currently has a presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore.

The Chennai-based property developer also has an international sales office in Dubai.

To commemorate its entry into the Pune market, Casagrand announced the acquisition of two prime land parcels in Upper Kharadi and Wagholi. The two upcoming residential projects will be developed across 2.8 acres and 16 acres, respectively.

Designed to cater to the growing demand for upscale living, the projects will feature world-class amenities, cutting-edge architecture, and premium specifications.

Casagrand Founder and Managing Director Arun MN said, "Pune is fast emerging as one of India's most promising luxury housing destinations, driven by a surge in High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), returning NRIs, and a thriving ecosystem of IT, financial services, and manufacturing industries."

He added, "The city's rapid infrastructural transformation, improved connectivity, and cosmopolitan demographic are collectively reshaping its housing narrative—especially among discerning homebuyers seeking premium living."

The expansion into Pune marks Casagrand's first foray into western India and debut in Maharashtra, regions that are at the forefront of India's next wave of urban evolution, he added.

