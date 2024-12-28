Sambhal (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A man allegedly entered Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman's house and threatened him, police said on Saturday.

A case was lodged in the matter on Friday against an unidentified youth at the Nakhasa police station, Circle Officer Asmoli Alok Kumar Sidhu told PTI.

Kamil, who works at Zia ur Rehman's Deepa Sarai residence, told reporters that a youth came to the Sambhal MP's house on Thursday and threatened him using abusive language, and when people started gathering, he ran away.

Based on Kamil's complaint, police filed an FIR under sections 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful reason), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of BNS.

The matter is being investigated, the CO said.

Zia ur Rehman is among those booked in connection with the November 24 violence in which four locals died in a clash with security personnel during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The Lok Sabha MP has said he has been wrongly implicated and that he was not present at the place of the incident.

Earlier this month, the electricity department imposed a fine of Rs 1.91 crore on the SP leader for alleged power theft at his residence. Steps leading up to his house have also been removed as part of an anti-encroachment drive.

