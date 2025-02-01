Gurugram, Feb 1 (PTI) A 46-year-old cashier of a private company was allegedly killed by his colleague and an accomplice over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Avneesh Kumar from Sandupur village in Kanpur Dehat, along with Bobby Kumar, a taxi driver and resident of Nangla Bihara village in Kasganj, were arrested on Friday night, officials said.

Police recovered the body from a vacant plot in Binola village on January 23, following which an FIR was registered against unidentified persons at Bilaspur police station based on a complaint by the village sarpanch.

The victim was identified as Rakesh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, Palam, in Delhi, on Friday, officials said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Avneesh, who worked as a rider at a private company in Sector 53, Gurugram, had borrowed Rs 30,000 from Rakesh, the company's cashier, during Diwali in 2024, police said.

Unable to repay the amount, Avneesh allegedly conspired with his friend Bobby to kill Rakesh, a police officer said.

According to their plan, the accused called Rakesh near Shankar Chowk on January 22 under the pretext of returning the money, the officer said.

They took him in Bobby's car to Panchgaon Chowk, where they strangled him to death with a cloth before dumping the body in Binola village, a police spokesperson said.

The car used in the crime has been impounded, and further investigation is underway, police added.

