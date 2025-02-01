Mumbai, February 1: The Bank of Maharashtra has announced recruitment for 172 Specialist Officer (SO) posts across various scales, including General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager, and Manager. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in, before February 17, 2025.

The Bank of Maharashtra has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Specialist Officer under different scales II, III, IV, V, VI, and VII. If you also have the qualifications related to these posts, then you can apply by visiting the official website. SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a BTech/BE degree along with a Master’s degree in a relevant field. The age limit varies between 22 to 55 years, depending on the post. Age relaxation applies to reserved category candidates. The cut-off date for eligibility criteria is December 31, 2024. UGC Net Answer Key 2024 Released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Raise Objections Till February 3.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

General/EWS/OBC: INR 1180 (including 18% GST)

SC/ST/PwBD: INR 118 (including 18% GST)

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: How to Apply?

Visit bankofmaharashtra.in

Click on the recruitment link and register

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload the required documents and pay the fee.

Submit the form and keep a printout for reference.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview. The minimum qualifying marks are 50 for general candidates and 45 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, out of 100 marks.

This recruitment presents a great opportunity for banking professionals seeking a managerial role in the Bank of Maharashtra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2025 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).