Lucknow, August 4: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, at least 11 people were killed and several others were injured when the Bolero SUV in which they were travelling allegedly plunged into the Saryu canal. The unfortunate road accident occurred on Sunday, August 3. Confirming the incident, Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, said, "Eleven people travelling in a Bolero from Sihagaon of Motiganj police station area to offer prayers at the Prithvi Nath temple of Khargupur died when the vehicle fell into the canal and drowned."

It was also learnt that eyewitnesses who saw the vehicle sink into the Saryu canal immediately alerted the local police station, while others informed the village head. In addition to the 11 people who died, four others were rescued from the canal with minor injuries. Following the road accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow and announced ex gratia compensation of INR 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, the deadly Gonda road accident serves as a reminder to follow traffic rules. Wondey why? Scroll below to know. Gonda Accident: 11 Killed After Vehicle Carrying 15 Pilgrims Plunges Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief to Bereaved Families (Watch Videos).

Flouting the Rules of Vehicle Capacity

The death toll in the Gonda road accident serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of flouting traffic rules, especially the ones governing vehicle capacity. In the case of the Gonda road accident, the car was overloaded by adding eight additional passengers beyond the Bolero SUV's capacity of seven occupants. Under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, carrying passengers beyond a vehicle's designated seating capacity is illegal and can attract fines of INR 1,000 per extra passenger. Not only does overloading increase a vehicle's weight, but it also impairs braking efficiency and reduces manoeuvrability.

Response to Accidents and Emergency Situations

The Bolero SUV was involved in an accident around 10 AM near the Sihagaon-Khargupur road in the Motiganj police station area. Soon after the incident became known, local residents sprang into action and rescued four people by breaking the car's windows; however, 11 others could not be saved. After the accident, the state government announced INR 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. However, the financial aid did not contribute in any way to addressing ways to prevent such tragedies. Gonda Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives After Vehicle Plunges Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh, Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia.

Violation of Traffic Norms

The Bolero SUV involved in the Gonda road accident violated traffic norms by overloading passengers beyond its capacity. The deadly road accident in Gonda once again raises demand for strict monitoring, public awareness campaigns, and infrastructure improvements such as guardrails to prevent accidents in the future. The Gonda road accident also serves as a wake-up call for authorities to prioritise safety over compensation and enforce strict traffic laws. From safer roads to drivers adhering to vehicle capacity, all can contribute to ensuring such accidents are prevented.

After the Bolero accident in Gonda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the road accident. PM Narendra Modi also announced an ex gratia of INR 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and INR 50,000 as assistance to those injured.

