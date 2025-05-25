In Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, CCTV footage allegedly showing BJP district president Amar Kishore Kashyap, also known as “Bam Bam,” hugging a woman at the party office has gone viral. Kashyap defended himself, claiming he was only helping the woman who felt unwell at the time. The video has sparked debate and political chatter, though no official party response has been issued yet regarding the incident. Kamal Raghuvanshi Viral Video: MP BJP Leader’s Obscene Clip With Female Dancer Surfaces Amid Manoharlal Dhakad Row.

Amar Kishore Kashyap Viral Video

रात के 9.39 बजे हैं। Video उत्तर प्रदेश में गोंडा जिले के BJP दफ्तर की है। जिलाध्यक्ष अमर किशोर एक महिला को लेकर आते हैं। आलिंगन जिलाध्यक्ष जी CPR देते भी दिखते हैं, फिर एक फ्लोर ऊपर चले जाते हैं। वहां की फुटेज अभी प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। जिलाध्यक्ष का बयान– "महिला कार्यकर्ता की… pic.twitter.com/vqRMTV14v3 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)