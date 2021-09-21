Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI): Fast Moving Consumer Goods major CavinKare on Tuesday forayed into the men's grooming category by launching "BIKER's" brand and unveiled a slew of products under its initiative, a top company official said.

"This foray into the men's grooming category, which is expected to cross USD 1.2 billion by 2024, marks a significant step in the CavinKare 2.0 growth strategy. The pandemic has opened many opportunities for all industries, but it has been a game changer for the beauty and hygiene category", CavinKare Director (FMCG) and CEO, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan said.

Also Read | Growing Cottage Country's Biggest News Source: Meet Muskoka411 Owner Stefan Ottenbrite.

He said the company has witnessed an increased interest among the 'urban' male consumers for personal grooming products. "Hence we have used our strength, Research and Development, to develop an entire product line specifically curated to match the needs of urban male consumers", he said in a press release.

Under the BIKER'S brand, the company launched 2-in-1 shampoo conditioners, beard oil, beard cream and shower gel to satiate the needs of the urban male.

Also Read | Social Media Guru - Proving That Reputation, Never Giving Up and Sticking True to Your Word Can Take You Far!.

"With an avid interest from men towards personal grooming products, the brand will offer head-to-toe solutions for all the damages caused due to long commute and stress", it said.

Enriched with the goodness of ingredients like Moringa leaves, Aloe Vera and more, the products offer holistic care and nourishment as well, the company said.

Announcing the launch on Tuesday, the company unveiled its first range of products in the shampoo category, which will hit the markets in Tamil Nadu from today.

The BIKER's Shampoo would be available in three variants -- Helmet damage repair, anti-dandruff and strong and bouncy shampoos which would be priced between Rs 80 and Rs 415.

The bottle has been designed like a motorcycle handlebar to resonate the target consumer and product would be available across retail outlets, kirana stores and select e-commerce portals.

Under its 2.0 growth strategy, CavinKare has drawn up aggressive expansion plans, besides planning to garner group revenues of Rs 5,000 crore in 3-5 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)