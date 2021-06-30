New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Cdc Group Plc on Wednesday sold shares worth nearly Rs 337 crore in IIFL Finance Ltd, through an open market transaction.

Cdc Group Plc, a public shareholder, held a 15.44 per cent stake in IIFL Finance at the end of the March 2021 quarter.

It sold 1.4 crore scrips at the price of Rs 240.64 apiece, bulk deal data on BSE showed.

It took the total deal value to Rs 336.89 crore.

Through two separate deals, Smallcap World Fund Inc and Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-I bought shares of IIFL Finance worth Rs 140.06 crore and Rs 48 crore, respectively.

IIFL Finance on Wednesday ended at Rs 251.5 on BSE, higher 4.99 per cent over the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)