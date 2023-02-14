New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) CESC on Tuesday posted a marginal fall of 1.17 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 336 crore for the December quarter.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 340 crore in the October-December period of fiscal 2021-22, CESC said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 3,224 crore from Rs 2,952 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total expenses also climbed to Rs 3,141 crore, compared to Rs 2,775 crore earlier.

