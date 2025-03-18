New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.3 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for fiscal 2024-25.

The dividend will be paid on or after April 16, 2025, a regulatory filing said.

The record date for determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend is March 22, 2025.

