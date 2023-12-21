Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) The 12th edition of the Chennai Marathon will be held here on January 6, 2024, the organisers said on Thursday.

The marathon organised by the Chennai Runners, a not-for-profit organisation run by passionate runner-volunteers since 2006, and Freshworks Inc., a global software-as-a-service (SAAS) company, is expected to witness the participation of over 22,000 runners including corporate honchos and many running enthusiasts.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 119 Junior and Senior Assistant Posts, Know How to Apply at aai.aero.

The Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 will have four events for men and women including the flagship Full Marathon (42.195 Km), the perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run, a press release said.

More than 35 per cent of the participants in this year's marathon will be women, apart from visually impaired runners, blade runners and wheelchair runners.

Also Read | APPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 897 Posts of Group 2 Services, Apply Online at psc.ap.gov.in.

Similar to the previous edition, this year's Chennai marathon also seeks to increase awareness of Type 1 diabetes and intends to raise funds for people with insulin needs who need support with their monthly expenses.

It will also be a zero-waste marathon with Urbaser Sumeet being roped in as a partner for recycling and waste audits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)