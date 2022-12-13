Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Chennai is gaining ground as the analytics hub of the country with the presence of several companies engaged in this sector, a top industry official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | SBI Hikes Interest Rates to 6.75% for FDs Less Than Rs 2 Crore, Check Latest Fixed Deposit Figures and Benefits for Senior Citizens Here.

The city has an enviable ecosystem of multi-service information technology companies, pure-play analytics companies, global capability centres (GCCs) with focus on analytics while educational institutions offer data science and business analytics programmes, Catalincs Partner Ramkumar Ramamoorthy said at an event here.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Predictions: Who Among The Final Four Are The Favourites To Win the World Cup Title in Qatar?.

Several pure-play analytics and artificial intelligence companies such as LatentView Analytics, Tiger Analytics, Ganit, Crayon Data were supporting global and regional clients in analytics and artificial intelligence from Chennai, he said at the 'PHYGITAL 2022' organised by Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCC) here.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy is former Chairman and Managing Director of information technology major Cognizant India.

The one-day conference was held to highlight the emerging trends in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and latest technologies to support the aspirations of the industry.

More than 100 people representing various IT and manufacturing sectors attended the event.

According to Ramamoorthy, Chennai was strongly positioned as a focused analytics and AI hub for specialised industry needs.

"In addition to horizontal areas such as customer experience analytics, sales and marketing analytics and people analytics, many pure play analytics firms headquartered outside Chennai are making a beeline for the city because of its rich domain capability across industries," he said.

Global capability centres like US-based automaker Ford, Wal-Mart, AstraZeneca, have either set up their exclusive Data Analytics hubs or built deep capabilities in one or more analytics areas.

"One example is Ford which has set up its Ford Data Insight and Analytics Centre' and employs about 500 data scientists in this centre,'' he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)