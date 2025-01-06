New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Drug firm Cipla on Monday said it has launched a mobile application designed to enable the first line of screening for asthma in India.

According to the Global Burden of Disease report, the total burden of asthma in India is estimated to be around 34.3 million.

India has a three-fold higher mortality rate and two-fold higher asthma-associated disability burden compared to the global proportion.

This can be attributed, in part, to the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of asthma.

"By leveraging the power of next-gen technologies, we are developing solutions that are fundamentally transforming patient care and enabling better diagnostic, treatment, and management outcomes," Cipla Managing Director & Global CEO Umang Vohra said in a statement.

The mobile application -- CipAir will be available on Android and will be subsequently rolled out on iOS devices, the company stated.

