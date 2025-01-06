Mumbai, January 06: The Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya buzzes with excitement as archers prepare for the highly anticipated Shillong Teer games. Participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results for popular events, including Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 will be announced later today, January 6, 2025. Enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of Monday, January 6, on platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com.

For the latest updates on the Shillong Teer Result, participants can head to websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. These sites provide quick access to the most recent results, along with a comprehensive Shillong Teer Result Chart for those interested in tracking game patterns and performances. Shillong Teer, a popular archery-based lottery, draws both players and spectators daily. Scroll down to know where to find the winning numbers. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result on January 6, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

You can easily check the Shillong Teer Result online on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Simply search for "Shillong Teer Result for January 6, 2025" on any of these platforms to view the results for both Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 4 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 79

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game consists of two rounds, where archers aim at a target, and participants bet on numbers between 0 and 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. If a player's selected number matches the result, they win a cash prize. Held daily, Shillong Teer has become a cherished local tradition, combining skill, luck, and cultural importance.

