Kolkata, January 06: Inspired by the traditional Satta Matka, the Kolkata Fatafat (FF) lottery has gained immense popularity in the city. On January 6, 2025, participants are eagerly anticipating the Kolkata Fatafat Result, which can be accessed on platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This unique lottery features daily draws, including eight rounds or "Bazis" held every day from Monday to Sunday. Open exclusively to residents of Kolkata, the frequent draws and quick rewards have made Kolkata Fatafat a preferred choice for those looking to try their luck and win big.
The Kolkata FF lottery announces results every 90 minutes, beginning at 10:03 AM and concluding with the final draw at 8:33 PM. With its frequent draws throughout the day, it offers participants numerous opportunities to win, cementing its reputation as a popular game of chance in Kolkata. Stay updated by checking the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or the Kolkata FF Result of January 6, 2025, below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 5, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.
Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 6
|
1st Bazi 10:03 AM
|
2nd Bazi 11:33 AM
|
3rd Bazi 01:03 PM
|
4th Bazi 2:33 PM
| 590
|-
|-
|-
| 4
|-
|-
|-
| 5th Bazi 4:03 PM
| 6th Bazi 5:33 PM
| 7th Bazi 7:03 PM
| 8th Bazi 8:33 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
The Kolkata FF lottery offers an engaging form of entertainment, presenting multiple opportunities to win. Participants are encouraged to understand the game’s rules thoroughly and consider strategies that might enhance their chances. With its frequent draws, the lottery appeals to those seeking swift rewards, though it’s crucial for players to grasp the mechanics before diving in. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.
Participating in the Kolkata FF lottery requires careful consideration, as it carries potential financial risks. Players should familiarize themselves with the legal guidelines governing gambling in their area, as lotteries are allowed only in certain states. Responsible play is essential to ensure the lottery remains an enjoyable pastime rather than a source of financial strain.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).