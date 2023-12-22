Shimla/Dharamshala (HP), Dec 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged Congress workers to spread awareness about the state government's welfare programmes at the grassroots level so that people could derive maximum benefits from the schemes.

During his address at the centenary celebration of Himachal Pradesh Congress Seva Dal in Dharamshala, Sukhu lauded the workers for their "dedicated service to mankind", according to a statement issued here.

Congratulating the party unit on the completion of 100 years since its formation, he said, "The Seva Dal always remains at the forefront to serve the party selflessly for which they are always respected."

The state government has already fulfilled three of its poll guarantees in its one-year regime despite the economic crisis, the chief minister said.

"We have restored the old pension scheme to 1.36 crore government employees, made English compulsory from first class in all government schools from the next academic year and have started the first phase of the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up scheme," the statement quoted him as saying.

He said the Centre imposed restrictions on Himachal Pradesh when the state introduced the old pension scheme against the will of the BJP and reduced the loan limit to Rs 6,600 crore.

However, despite all odds, efforts are afoot to bring the derailed economy back on track, Sukhu reiterated, adding that the economy of Himachal Pradesh has improved by 20 per cent in the past year.

