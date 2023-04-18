New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Co-working operator Awfis has taken on lease 1.74 lakh square feet of office space in Pune from realty firm Nyati Group amid rising demand for flexible workspace from corporates.

In a statement, Awfis said it has entered into a strategic leasing partnership with realty firm Nyati Group to open new facilities in Pune.

Through this collaboration, Awfis will offer 1.74 lakh square feet of Grade-A flex office spaces spread across two of Nyati Group's premium commercial assets – Nyati Empress and Nyati Enthral - in Pune.

The two developments are spread across 56,252 square feet and 1,18,154 square feet and are located in prime Viman Nagar and Kharadi, respectively.

Awfis CEO and founder Amit Ramani said the company has partnered with Nyati Group to open new workspaces in Pune.

"This partnership will help us to accelerate our plans to strengthen our office portfolio and increase our offering while leveraging the strength of Nyati Group's proven credibility in the city of Pune," he added.

Awfis deputy CEO Sumit Lakhani said the company will bring its expertise in providing premium flexible workspaces.

Piyush Nyati, Joint Managing Director at Nyati Group said co-working is emerging to be the preferred office space for businesses across industries, especially post-pandemic, given the flexibility and cost-effectiveness it offers.

"The demand for flexible spaces is gaining momentum in Pune as organisations look to optimise costs, be closer to employees, and retain talent with flexible work options," he added.

Harish Shroff, Director (Sales, Marketing and Business Development) at Nyati Group said, "Co-working solutions offer the advantage of quality workspaces for India's fast-growing startup and entrepreneurial eco-system - something we take an active interest in growing and fostering across our commercial portfolio".

Currently, Awfis has 17 centres in Pune and aims to expand to 25 by end of 2023.

Overall, Awfis currently has the largest network of coworking spaces with 150 centres and 88,000 seats across 17 cities.

