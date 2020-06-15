Latest News | Coal TUs Plan 3-day Strike Notice on June 18

Kolkata, June 15 (PTI) The five operating trade unions of Coal India Limited and SCCL have decided to serve a three-day strike notice on June 18, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the auction of coal mines for commercial mining.

The three-day strike will be held between July 2 and July 4, INTUC-affiliated Indian National Mine Workers Federation secretary S Q Zama said on Monday.

All major trade unions have decided to join the strike in CIL and Singareni Collieries Company LImited, he said. Among the unions demands are withdrawl of commercial mining and bifurcation of CIL advisory subsidiary CMPDIL.

"The notice will be served on June 18 in joint demonstration if the unions' charter of demands are not conceded before July 2," Zama said.

