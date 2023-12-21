Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in Rajasthan with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius last night, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, Sangaria in Hanumangarh 4.1 degrees Celsius, Pilani 4.9 degrees Celsius, Sikar 5 degrees Celsius and Ganganagar 6.3 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department spokesperson said.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 484 Safai Karmachari Posts, Know How to Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in.

The mercury settled at a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 7.9 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 8 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 8.1 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 9.8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

The maximum temperature in major cities was recorded between 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)