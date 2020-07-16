New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The coal ministry is devising a single window clearance mechanism for faster online application processing for various approvals, including environmental clearance, required for operationalisation of coal blocks.

On queries related to standard tender document for coal block auction for commercial mining, the coal ministry said, "A single window clearance is being devised for faster online processing of applications for clearances".

The ministry also said a project monitoring unit has been set up for assisting bidders in obtaining different clearances.

However, it will be the responsibility of the bidders to obtain clearances and approvals as per applicable laws, it added.

According to an official, the coal ministry is planning to take state government departments on board for single window clearance.

At least there will be a platform where the approvals would be available, people can log in and give their go ahead, the official added.

Delays in getting approvals, including environment and forest clearance, by the successful bidder after winning coal mine often leads to deferment in production.

In order to attract bidders in auction of commercial mines, the Centre recently announced the launch of a project monitoring unit to facilitate early operationalisation of coal blocks.

The government move aims to promote ease of doing business in India as it will facilitate coal mines allocatees to obtain timely approvals for operationalising the mines.

KPMG has been appointed as the consultant in project monitoring unit (PMU) through a transparent bidding process.

The government has put on 41 coal mines for commercial mining. The blocks are distributed across coal bearing states: Chhattisgarh (9 mines), Odisha (9 mines), Jharkhand (9 mines), Madhya Pradesh (11 mines) and Maharashtra (3 mines).

There are four coking coal mines on sale: Urtan (Madhya Pradesh), Urtan North (Madhya Pradesh), Brahmadiha (Jharkhand) and Choritand Tiliaya (Jharkhand).

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said the auction process of commercial coal mining witnessed a "very good start" and the response has been the best in domestic coal history.

