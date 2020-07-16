BBK Group-owned iQOO officially introduced the iQOO U1 smartphone in China. The smartphone is currently available for pre-bookings & will go on sale in the home country from July 23 onwards. The handset will be made available in three colour variants - Secret black, Star blue & Sunny frost white. iQoo Z1x Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO U1 sports a 6.53-inch LCD capacitive multi-touch punch-hole display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For optics, the mobile phone flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP ultra-clear main camera, a 2MP blur lens & a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies & video calling. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU.

iQOO U1 Smartphone Launched (Photo Credits: iQOO China)

iQOO U1 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W dual-engine flash charging facility & runs on Android 10 based iQOO UI operating system. The device will be offered in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Additionally, iQOO's new phone get a side mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Game Space & Bluetooth 5.0. Coming to the prices, iQOO U1 with 6GB & 64GB configuration is priced at CNY 1198 (approximately Rs 12,878) whereas the 6GB & 128GB, 8GB & 128GB variant will be offered at CNY 1398 (approximately Rs 15,028) & CNY 1598 (approximately Rs 17,178) respectively.

