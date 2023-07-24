New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta on Monday said it is confident of meeting its debt maturities of USD 2.7 billion in the current financial year.

At present, the net debt on the company stands at USD 7.2 billion (Rs 59,192 crore), Chief Financial Officer Sonal Shrivastava said in a statement.

"Vedanta is focused on continuing rapid growth in the diversified portfolio, strengthening its balance sheet and confident of meeting all its upcoming maturities of USD 2.7 billion (Rs 22,000 crore) in FY24,” she said.

Last week, Vedanta reported 40.84 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,308 crore for April-June 2023-24 over Rs 5,592 crore in the same period a year ago.

Vedanta has operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

