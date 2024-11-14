Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh said on Thursday that the party's state working committee and district and block units will be reconstituted after consultations with Rajeev Shukla, the AICC incharge for the state.

"I have already discussed the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who advised consulting the state in-charge first," she told PTI adding that she plans to meet him in the next 3-4 days.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC), led by president Mallikarjun Kharge, had dissolved the HPCC along with its district and block units on November 6.

Despite the dissolution, Singh, the wife of six-time former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, remains in her position.

A proponent of the 'one man, one post' principle, she said that the new team will include active leaders and the youth, after consulting the party incharge and seeking the views of senior leaders.

"I have consistently raised the issue of 'one man, one post' within the Congress legislature party," she noted.

She also emphasised that Congress leaders holding government positions should vacate their party posts and suggest replacements.

Refuting claims of factionalism in the party—evident during the February Rajya Sabha election, when Congress nominee Abhishek Singhvi lost to BJP's Harsh Mahajan after some Congress MLAs defected—Singh maintained that she, along with Chief Minister Sukhu, had jointly written to the party high command to dissolve the units.

This was done in consultation with Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and other senior leaders, to pave the way for restructuring the party, she said.

